CM KCR changed face of Gajwel: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Ministers T Harish Rao, and Mahmood Ali handing over the documents of 2-BHK houses to beneficiaries at Tunki Kalsa village of Wargal Mandal in Siddipet district on Sunday. Minister Harish Rao said the TRS government was bearing the construction costs of the houses besides providing all amenities in the colony.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the grant given by the previous Congress regime under its housing scheme was not enough even to build the basement of a house.

Participating in a mass house warming ceremony of double bedroom houses along with Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali at Tunki Khalsa village of Wargal Mandal in Gajwel Assembly Constituency on Sunday, the Minister said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was bearing the construction costs of the houses besides providing all amenities in the colony.

Harish Rao said that the leaders who were elected from Gajwel earlier, right from Vijayarama Rao, Geetha Reddy to Narsa Reddy and others, had failed to bring any development to the constituency. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had changed the face of Gajwel by ensuring a huge number of development works during the last eight years, he added.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing with words and doing nothing, the Minister said BJP governments in no State could implement the welfare schemes that the people of Telangana were enjoying. Though the BJP was talking about double engine growth, none of the BJP-ruling States could compete with Telangana in development, he said, adding that BJP ruling States could also not provide round-the-clock power supply.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali termed the TRS Government a poor people’s government since it was implementing so many welfare schemes. The Minister participated in multiple programmes across the district on Sunday.