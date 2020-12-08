Four get 20-year-RI in gangrape case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A special court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced four men, all brick-kiln workers and natives of Odisha, to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment on charges of gangraping a woman, their co-worker in Maheshwaram in August last year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons were Rahul Maaji (25), Manoj Samrat (23), Durga Samrat (20) and Dayanidhi Maaji (20), all friends and natives of Bolangir district in Odisha. They were working at a brick kiln at ND Thanda in Maheshwaram, where the victim too worked. They lived in temporary shelters built on the premises.

In August last year, the victim went out in the night to relieve herself in the nearby bushes. The four noticed this and followed her. They overpowered her and raped her one after the other. Neighbours who heard the victim’s cries for help rushed to her rescue, forcing the four to flee from the spot. Based on a complaint from the victim, the Maheshwaram police booked a case and arrested them, after which Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against them.

The Rachakonda police had filed a petition in the court seeking conducting speedy trial of the case as those arrested were from another State. The case was tried at the Special Court for Atrocities against Women, which examined 27 witnesses during trial and convicted the accused. The case was closely monitored by Bhagwat, who was giving instructions and advice to investigating officers which resulted in securing the conviction, officials said.

The Commissioner on Monday appreciated the efforts of the investigating officer, court constables and the public prosecutor in securing the conviction. They would be rewarded suitably, he said.

