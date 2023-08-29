Four-step process for instant building permission

The online building permissions approval is not just made simple but is also safe and secure.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:13 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: TS-bPASS, a website that provides online registration and permissions to buildings in Telangana has rolled out a four-step seamless and instant registration process. Eliminating the long trail of paperwork, this will now help citizens get building permission with just a few clicks.

Step one of the process is registration and applying for a permit. Once that is done, users will have to fill out a self-declaration form. At step three, pay the applicable fee and then download the permit.

This service is available only for plot area up to 75 sq yards for construction of stilt plus two floors or ground plus one floor.

The online building permissions approval is not just made simple but is also safe and secure. With automated refunds when required and customer support, it is highly user-friendly.

TS-bPASS has also put up a Correction Module on their website tsbpass.telangana.gov.in, which will allow citizens to submit corrections related to the applicant’s name, relationship, Aadhaar, mobile number, and other details. Likewise, the Revision Module will allow them to submit changes to details like plot area or building plan.