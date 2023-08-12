Foxconn announces additional capital of $400 million for Telangana project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:40 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: The Foxconn Group has decided to invest another $400 million in Telangana in addition to investments announced earlier this year.

Foxconn has already laid foundation for its plant at Kongara Kalan. The unit is expected to provide 25,000 jobs.

Our friendship with Foxconn Group remains steadfast, each of us delivering on mutual commitments With total infusement of $550m (adding previous $150m), FIT is poised to deliver on its promises in Telangana This once again proves Telangana Speed pic.twitter.com/DOssnhmyRo — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 12, 2023

“Moving so fast, Telangana. Another $400 million is coming,” V Lee, Foxconn’s representative in India shared on social media.

He also shared a voluntary announcement copy of the FIT Hon Teng Limited. FIT Hon Teng Limited’s Board Chairman Lu Sung-Ching said the Board had approved the company’s proposal to make an make capital injection of $500 million to Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Singapore, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The Board also approved FIT Singapore’s proposal to make a capital infusion of $400 million to Chang Yi Interconnect Technology (India) Private Limited.

Responding to this, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said FIT was poised to deliver on its promise in the State.

“Our friendship with Foxconn Group remains steadfast, each of us delivering on mutual commitments. With total infusemnt of $550 million (adding previous $150), FIT is poised to deliver on its promises in Telangana. This once again proves Telangana’s speed” the Minister tweeted.