Free heart check-up camp at Kamineni

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar is organizing free heart check-up camp from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, September 29. The free check-up will provide essential diagnostic tests such as ECG, 2D Echo, and a consultation with a cardiologist.

Kamineni Hospitals is also extending its support to individuals who may require angiograms. Those advised by the medical team to undergo this procedure will be able to avail of it free of cost as well, ensuring that no financial barriers stand in the way of a comprehensive heart health assessment.

