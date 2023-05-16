Friendship song ‘Dosthulam’ from ‘Mem Famous’ is released

So far the makers of Mem Famous released two songs from the film. Ayyayyo and Minimum both got a good response.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:38 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Mem Famous, the latest film from the production of Chai Bisket Films is going to be released on May 26 in theatres. The film is filled with the vibe of Telangana youth as seen from the teaser. Mem Famous teaser got a good response.

So far the makers of Mem Famous released two songs from the film. Ayyayyo and Minimum both got a good response. Minimum became a blockbuster. Today, the makers released the third single from the film. The third song is named ‘Dosthulam’. Director Tharun Bhascker launched the song.

Dosthulam is a pure friendship song. It has an emotional touch and looks like it occurs when there is some conflict between the three friends in the film. Kalyan Nayak gave a very connecting feel to the song. Kaala Bhairava’s vocals are the main highlight of the song. But the lyrics from Koti Mamidala are not so matching. They are good as the lines but look force-fitted in the song as lyrics and the free flow misses out there. Overall, it is a good one.

Mem Famous is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas who himself played the hero too. The film is going to be an out-and-out youthful entertainer for this Summer.

– Kiran