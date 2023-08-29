Fuel station established by GCC inaugurated in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a fuel station established and run by Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) here on Tuesday.

The cost of the station was Rs 1.20 crore. Reddy commended the corporation for coming forward to set up the station and for venturing into diverse sectors. He said that the corporation, once known for trading forest minor products gathered by tribals, was now entering into the fuel business. It established 17 fuel bunks across the erstwhile Adilabad district so far. It was already manufacturing soaps and honey, he added.

Collector K Varun Reddy, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer Chahat Bajpai and others were present.

