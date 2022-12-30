‘G Square Eden Garden’ receives good response from customers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Noted plot promoter G Square Housing has received good response from customers for its recently launched first project ‘G Square Eden Garden’, a sports-themed plotted community at BN Reddy Nagar, according to a press release.

Due to the high demand for these plots, the project has also seen a 20 percent price appreciation within four days of launch. As an initial offer, plots of G Square Eden Garden are priced at a lower price than the market rate till January 1, 2023.

Customers can acquire these premium plots at Rs. 71,999 per square yard till January 1, 2023 and price hike up to Rs.75,000 per square yard is imminent from January2, 2023, G Square Housing officials said.

Spread in 65 acres of land, this is a perfect destination for the people who are fond of plotted communities with world-class facilities. This project is home to 484 premium residential plots which are fully approved by GHMC and RERA.

G Square Eden Garden has witnessed 290 bookings from customers in just four days from the date of launch. 1000 people have already visited the plotted community and experienced the property during the launch event. G Square Eden Garden has created history as one of the fastest selling luxury villa plot communities in Hyderabad.

G Square Eden Garden is 5 minutes’ drive from the LB Nagar circle which is the entry point for Vijayawada Highway. The plot community has underground electricity and water supply system along with the drainage outlet system.

All the G Square projects are gated communities strategically located with easy access to nearby schools, colleges, hospitals, metros, malls, and other social infrastructure.

Eshwar N, CEO, G Square Housing said, “We are very happy to launch our first project in Hyderabad. We have got a fantastic response from the people of Hyderabad with 290 customers booking their dream plot and over thousand people visiting the project during the launch week. We are confident that more customers will see the prospects and evaluate the fast value appreciation of G Square Eden Garden”.