Gandipet Park is a jewel addition to our city, says Bicycle Mayor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Photo: twitter/sselvan

Hyderabad: The newly inaugurated landscape park at Gandipet on the banks of Hyderabad’s Osman Sagar lake has been receiving a great response from the people of the city.

Santhana Selvan, the Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad is one of them who tweeted praising the park and thanking the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and others.

“#GandipetPark a jewel addition to our city #Hyderabad. What a design and wonderful gift to the people of #Telangana! Fantastic view and architecture inside. #BangaruTelangana for sure,” read the tweet.

The Gandipet Park was open to the public from Tuesday.