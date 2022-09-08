Ganesh immersion: Traffic curbs in tri-cities under GWMC limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Warangal: With the immersion of the Ganesh idols taking place in Warangal, Hanamkonada and Kazipet, on Friday, police have announced traffic restrictions from Friday 2 pm to Saturday 10 am. While heavy vehicles coming from Bhupalpally and Mulugu have to take the bypass road (ORR) at Arepally to go to Hyderabad, and the vehicles going to Khammam from Bhupalpally and Parkal should take the road of Karunapuram, Madikonda, Kadipikonda and Naidu Petrol pump from outer ring road. Vehicles from Bhupalpally and Parkal to Narsampet should take the route of Kothapet, Reddypalem, Janpeerilu and Gorrekunta. There is no entry for heavy vehicles coming into city. They should be parked outside the city.

Meanwhile, buses coming from Mulugu and Parkla have to reach the Hanamkonda bus station via Peddamma Gadda, KUC junction, CPO, Ambedkar Centre and Asian Sridevi mall. Buses proceeding towards Karimnagar from Hanamkonda bus station should take the route of Asian Sridevi Mall, Ambedkar centre, CPO and KUC junction. Narsampet, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Thorrur, and Khammam bound buses must go via Balasamudram, Adalay and Hunter Road in the city. Meanwhile, buses from Warangal bus station to Hanamkonda have to take the route of Chintal bridge, Rangasaipet, Petrol pump centre, Ursu Gutta, Adalat and Balasamudram road. Police have also restricted the vehicles carrying the Ganesh idols depending on the height of the idols. Vehicles carrying 6 feet height idols will not be allowed to Siddeswara Gunda immersion point, and they must be taken to Chinna Waddepally tank.

Idols from Excise Colony, Revenue Colony and Waddepally localities have to immerse the idols in the Bandham tank near NIT Warangal campus. Idols can also be immersed in the Kota Cheruvu.

Meanwhile, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had directed the collectors of Hanamkonda, Warangal districts, police commissioner, and GWMC commissioner Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, B Gopi, Tarun Joshi and P Pravinya respectively to take all steps to avoid untoward incidents during the immersion of the Ganesh idols. He made some suggestions to them at a meeting held here on Thursday. MLAs Vinay Bhaskar , N Narender, and others attended the meeting.