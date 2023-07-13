Gangula flays Botcha for comment on Telangana education system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar came down heavily on Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for his comments on the Telangana education system.

Addressing a press conference along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Thursday, the Minister condemned the AP Minister’s comments and said it was the Telangana government that was providing high quality education in the country. Reacting to Botcha’s remarks on irregularities in the TSPSC examination, Kamalakar said the State government had proved its sincerity by arresting the accused involved in the scam and sending them to jail. However, in AP, MLA and APSC members themselves were selling jobs by collecting money from unemployed youth, he said.

In AP, it was a routine practice to give Rs.1 lakh as bribe for teachers’ transfers. However, it was being done in a transparent manner in Telangana, Kamalakar said while commenting on Botcha’s comments that Telangana was not in a position to take up teachers’ transfers.

Demanding an apology from Botcha by evening, he wanted the AP minister to enter Hyderabad only after apologising. Kamalakar also demanded the AP government to dismiss Botcha from the State cabinet.