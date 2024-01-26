Ganja chocolates discovered in Karimnagar noted with concern

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 06:25 PM

Karimnagar: Increased vigilance by police has prompted drug peddlers to employ alternative methods. Rather than directly transporting or selling ganja, they have now resorted to converting it into various forms such as oil and chocolate. This strategy helps them circumvent transportation challenges and evade police scrutiny. Approximately one and a half years ago, in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, authorities seized 900 ml of Hash oil, a liquid form of ganja. More recently, ganja chocolates were uncovered in Peddapalli and Sircilla.

On January 24, Peddapalli police arrested a ganja peddler named Arsalan Ansari and confiscated 51 chocolates from him. Ansari, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is employed in a welding shop in Amarnagar, Peddapalli town. Allegedly driven by his own addiction to ganja, Ansari engaged in selling chocolates as an easy means of earning money. In a separate incident, Sircilla town police apprehended three ganja peddlers: Yuvraj Sing, Konda Ranjit, and MD Gous, seizing 550 grams of ganja along with 29 chocolates from Yuvraj Singh.

In April 2022, the Ramagundam Prohibition and Excise police intercepted a gang involved in the circulation of ganja, confiscating hash oil worth Rs 9 lakh. The gang, consisting of five members, even included a minor boy. They had procured 2 liters of hash oil from Araku, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Peddapalli Sub Inspector Mallesh disclosed that Ansari, who had developed a penchant for ganja chocolates, was also selling them as an effortless means of making money. His target demographic mainly comprised youth and students who frequented Peddapalli town for educational and employment purposes. Peddapalli’s railway connectivity played a pivotal role in facilitating the transportation of ganja to the area, as it is traversed by the Secunderabad-New Delhi railway line.