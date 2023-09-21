Ganja peddler with criminal history arrested in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Khammam: The Town ACP SV Harikrishna informed that a man with criminal history was caught while smuggling ganja by the Khammam one-town police and was sent to remand.

Based on reliable information the accused, Parelli Praveen Kumar was caught while he was waiting near Khammam old bus stand on Wednesday evening to sell ganja. 13 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.60 lakh was seized from the accused, the ACP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the one-town police station. Praveen Kumar of Indira Nagar in the city was a hard-nosed rowdy sheeter who masquerades as a real estate dealer.

He was convicted in three cases such as robbery, atrocities and attempted murder in addition to a murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released from prison on bail and continued to commit crimes again.

Praveen Kumar was previously arrested in 21 cases in Khammam and Nalgonda districts and went to jail. He used to encroach upon the lands that were in dispute by creating false documents, to abuse the victims and to threaten to kill those who obstructed him, the ACP said.

