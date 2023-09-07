Ganja racket busted, eight arrested with 150 kg

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Police arrest ganja smugglers in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The Commissioner’s Task Force and Hasanparthy police have nabbed eight individuals and seized 150 kilograms of dried ganja near Yellapur village near here on Thursday. The seized contraband is estimated to have a street value of around Rs 30 lakh.

The suspects attempted to flee upon spotting the police, who were conducting a patrol in the area. However, the police personnel swiftly pursued and apprehended them. According to authorities, the accused procured the ganja from the Malkangiri region of Odisha and were transporting it to Amaravati in Maharashtra. In addition to the ganja haul, the police also seized four cars and one two-wheeler from the arrested individuals.