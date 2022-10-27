Ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh seized in Nizamabad

Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Police seized 2.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh from two persons belonging to Uttar Pradesh at the Armoor bus stand.

According to Nizamabad ACP R Prabhakar Rao, on reliable information, Armoor CI B Suresh Babu along with his team visited Armoor bus-stand and saw two persons moving suspiciously.

The police arrest the duo Ajay Sharma and Ajay and seized the ganja. During interrogation they said were supplying ganja to Metpally and Ditchpally villages.

The police has registered a case and produced the two before court.