Kothagudem: Friends argue over paying for matchbox, one kills the other

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Kothagudem: A youth died after being hit with a brick, allegedly by his friend, during a clash over payment for a matchbox under the limits of Three Town police station in Kothagudem.

According to the police, Badikela Sandeep (23) had a clash with his friend, Pallam Sai Kumar alias Jagadam Sai at the Ganesh Temple area on Monday night over the payment for a matchbox. It is said that Sai bought a matchbox from a pan-shop to light a cigarette, but did not pay. Sandeep told Sai to pay for the matchbox but when he denied, he slapped him. Sai, in a fit of rage, then hit Sandeep on the head with a cement brick, causing severe bleeding injuries. Sandeep died while undergoing treatment at the District Government Hospital.

Both were from the Gajularajam Basthi in the town and were allegedly under the influence of ganja when the incident took place. Sai was recently in jail in connection with another clash and out on bail.