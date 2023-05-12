Gated communities should have rooftop solar panels: TSREDCO Chairman

Satish Reddy called upon gated communities in the State to install rooftop solar panels on their residences and other structures to save energy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Satish Reddy called upon gated communities in the State to install rooftop solar panels on their residences and other structures to save energy

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government was aggressively promoting green energy in the State, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy called upon gated communities in the State to install rooftop solar panels on their residences and other structures to save energy.

Speaking after inaugurating a 250 kilowatt solar power plant installed at Fortune Tower in Madhapur on Friday, Satish Reddy said the decision taken by Fortune Tower with the intention of preventing pollution for a better future was an inspiration to other gated communities. Fortune Tower was the first gated community in the State to have a 250 kilowatt solar power plant, he informed.

To make gated communities safer and environmentally friendly, the first step should be going solar, he said, adding that the State government was encouraging large residential societies to set up rooftop solar panels.

Stating that there was a rise in the sale of Electric Vehicles in the State, he urged gated communities to set up EV Charging Stations for the benefit of their members. Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, REDCO Vice Chairman & Managing Director N Janaiah and Telangana Solar Association President Ashok Goud were present.