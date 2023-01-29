Gaush Alam takes charge as Mulugu SP

A 2017 batch IPS officer, Alam was working as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Mulugu itself before being appointed as the SP.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Earlier, he was the Additional Superintendent of Police, Eturunagaram division, in the district.

A B.Tech (Mechanical) graduate from IIT-Bombay (2010-14), Alam hails from Gaya of Bihar and is a winner of the Prime Minister’s Baton, Home Minister’s Revolver and the Vice President of India’s Trophy for exemplary performance, apart from six other trophies during the ‘Dikshant Samaroh’ held at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy after completing his IPS training.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar took charge as the OSD and Sirihetty Sankeerth as the ASP, Eturnagaram, on Saturday. While Sangram Singh was transferred to the TSRTC as Vigilance SP, ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan was transferred and appointed as DCP, Mancherial. Police officials of Mulugu district bade a grand farewell to outgoing SP and ASP.

