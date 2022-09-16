Get rid of roaches

Published Date - 11:35 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: In continuation of the previous article where we sought to understand as to how this sly insect gets inside our homes, now let’s see how we can get rid of these roaches naturally and with certain maintenance.

Here are some effective methods which are proven useful.

Rigorous cleaning of home

We are well aware of the fact that these roaches and different insects are attracted to the dirt, and it’s very essential you keep your house clean every time you have some space or other. For example, never leave the kitchen counter dirty and clean it up soon after the cooking is done for the leftovers always tend to attract cockroaches.

This may seem like an extra chore, but roaches are attracted to dirt and filth, and vigorous cleaning can minimize the chances of them multiplying, as they are always on the lookout for new sources of food. So the easiest way to get rid of roaches is by making sure your home is clean.

Usage of liquid concentrations

The best solution is a liquid concentrate designed to scare off and kill the roaches. The diluted mixture can be used and sprayed into cracks and cleft and also the other areas where roaches like to hide and multiply.

Traps to catch roaches

A functional method of eradicating roaches is the use of a trap. There are different types of traps available in the local market or can check and order one on the web.

These include devices like sticky glue which has a scent or other bait to attract roaches and rodents. Roaches get caught in a sticky substance and these traps are effective but it can take some days to see results. Once installed, do keep checking these traps periodically.

Mopping away the place

You can mop and wipe the floor and counters more often with an effective solution. The smell from these concentrations keeps the roaches more and more away. Mopping up the place is actually beneficial to get rid of roaches overnight. This can be one of your best bets.