GHMC elections: Permission must for meetings, political parties told

Hyderabad: With the GHMC elections round the corner, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued an order asking all political parties and candidates to take prior permission for conducting public meeting, rallies, sound system from the nodal officers concerned.

In the order, Sajjanar said the organizers or contesting candidates should apply for permission in a written format to the zonal DCPs or ACPs, well in advance, at least 48 hours.

In another order, the commissioner warned political parties against opening their election party offices at a close proximity of their opposition parties. Parties should not open election offices within a radius of 100 meters of the existing office of other political party, he said.

This order will be in effect up to December 6.

