GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to address 2nd World Forum on Urban Forests

The summit which is taking place in Washington D.C. in the USA is organized by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and Arbor Day Foundation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi who has been invited as a keynote speaker at the 2nd World Forum on Urban Forests, is expected to share initiatives undertaken by GHMC, particularly focusing on the acclaimed ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’ in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the events, she said, “our city’s initiatives, our Chief Minister’s vision in Haritha Haram, reflects our commitment to creating healthier, inclusive, and resident urban spaces. I look forward to sharing our experiences and learning from global counterparts to further enhance our efforts.”

The summit which is taking place in Washington D.C. in the USA is organized by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and Arbor Day Foundation. The Mayor is the sole representative from India in the conference which aims to emphasize the significance of urban forestry.

Also Read GHMC to chalk out action plans to prepare Hyderabad for climate change