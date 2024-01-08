GHMC restarts Prajavani initiative in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: With an aim to solve people’s problems at circle and zonal levels, GHMC restarted the Prajavani initiative in Hyderabad. On Monday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited LB Nagar zonal office and received pleas from the citizens.

Along with LB Nagar, all other zonal offices were busy throughout the day receiving grievances from the public. While a majority of the issues were pertaining to the town planning wing, some were about sanitation.

Instructing officials to examine the requests received at the field level and take appropriate action within a week, the Mayor asked them to take action on encroached government properties and illegal constructions. In addition to that, prevention of mosquitoes in the slum areas and street dog bites are other two issues which the authorities were asked to pay special attention to.

According to a press statement, Prajavani sessions will be conducted every Monday from now between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. A similar program will also be organized at the GHMC headquarters from January 22.