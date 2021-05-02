GHMC takes up fever survey in micro-containment zones

“Based on the survey, an assessment is made and in case of symptoms, we ensure the individual gets tested,” said a GHMC official monitoring the fever survey.

By | Nabinder Bommala | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: As part of the efforts to contain Covid-19 pandemic in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a fever survey in micro-containment zones. Apart from the fever survey, extensive disinfectant spraying is also being done in the 63 zones identified by the civic body.

For the door-to-door survey, Asha workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) have been roped in. “Apart from Asha workers and ANMs engaged in the door-to-door exercise, to cover more parts of the city, the survey is also being done over the phone by contacting residents,” said Dr Chandra Shekar, GHMC Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH), Kukatpally.

“Based on survey, an assessment is made and in case of symptoms, we ensure the individual gets tested,” said a GHMC official monitoring the fever survey.

While the fever survey continued, GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) and entomology wing have been engaged in disinfecting the micro containment zones.

“Spraying of disinfectants is underway in different parts of the city. On Saturday, the Disaster Response Force (DFR) teams sanitised 31 stretches in six GHMC zones. Spraying activity will continue in future too,” said Viswajit Kampati, EVDM Director.

Unlike last year, the GHMC has decided not to barricade the place or paste quarantine stickers on the flat/house of the person who has been tested positive. “Our focus is more on sensitising the people about the pandemic,” said N Sudhamsh, GHMC Deputy Commissioner, Chandanagar circle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .