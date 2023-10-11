Girijana Gurukul zonal sports meet to start on Oct 13 in Kothagudem

About 700 boys from 18 gurukul schools and colleges from erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts will be participating in the competitions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Kothagudem: The three-day Girijana Gurukul 7th Zonal Level Games and Sports Meet 2023-24 is scheduled to be held at Gundala in Kothagudem district.

The sports and games competitions for boys will start on October 13 and conclude on October 15.

At the directions of the ITDA PO Prateek Jain the organisers started making arrangements like preparing the ground, food and lodging facilities for the athletes, informed Bhadrachalam ITDA APO (General), regional coordinating officer of tribal gurukuls H David Raj.

The district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and Prateek Jain told the organisers to conduct the event successfully and assured all possible support for the purpose.