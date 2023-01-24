Glimpse into ‘Ravanasura’ universe on January 26

Fans are waiting with bated breath to get a look into the ‘Ravanasura’ universe.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:00 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Success has Ravi Teja feeling good. After recently delivering two hits in the form of ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Waltair Veerayya’ co-starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, the actor is feeling optimistic about the success of his upcoming film, ‘Ravanasura’.

Upon hearing that the first glimpse of the new movie would be released on his birthday, January 26, the Mass Maharaja quickly rose to the top of the Twitter trending topics on Tuesday. “Get ready for a special treat on MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl birthday. A Glimpse of #Ravanasura On JAN 26th 2023. Stay Tuned (sic),” tweeted the official handle of Abhishek Pictures, tagging the cast and crew of the much-awaited project.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to get a look into the ‘Ravanasura’ universe. Earlier, the first-look poster of the film got a good response from the audience and Ravi Teja’s new look became the talk of the town.

The action thriller film directed by Sudheer Varma has an ensemble cast of Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada. Ravi Teja produces the film under RT Team Works along with Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures.

The screenplay and story have been penned by Srikanth Vissa. Vijay Kartik Kannan handled the cinematography; Srikanth Gowda handled the editing, while Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo are behind the music.

On April 7, the movie is scheduled for a summer release.