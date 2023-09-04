GMR Hyderabad International Airport awarded 4-star rating by Skytrax

The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a prestigious recognition in the aviation industry, serving as a barometer for measuring the quality of airports worldwide

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has reached new heights of excellence by receiving the coveted 4-star rating from Skytrax, a renowned global benchmark for evaluating the quality of airports. The announcement came after an in-depth audit evaluation that assessed various aspects of the airport’s operations.

The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a prestigious recognition in the aviation industry, serving as a barometer for measuring the quality of airports worldwide. GHIAL confirmed this accomplishment in an official statement.

The 4-star rating awarded to GHIAL reflects a thorough evaluation encompassing a wide range of factors, such as the overall ambience of the airport, the quality of passenger services, the level of cleanliness, and the operational efficiency.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, commented on this achievement, saying, “Hyderabad Airport has emerged as a pioneer in redefining the airport ecosystem through passenger-centric innovations and setting new standards for operational excellence. With a futuristic mindset, we have implemented advanced digital technologies to facilitate navigation and accelerate check-in processes, along with wayfinding capabilities among other advancements.”

He added that the airport would continue to deliver an experiential experience to passengers by fostering collaboration with various stakeholders of the airport ecosystem.