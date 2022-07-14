Godavari crosses 60 feet mark, Section 144 imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad mandals

Published Date - 12:50 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari, which was flowing above danger level at Bhadrachalam in the district, has been increasing rapidly and reached 60.30 feet at 12 noon. It was the eighth time the river crossed the 60 feet mark since 1976.

The bridge across Godavari at Bhadrachalam would be closed on Thursday from 5 pm onwards as a precautionary measure in view of the flood situation in the river. Section 144 has been imposed in Bhadrachalam and Burgampad mandals and hence people should not come onto the roads, informed District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

The movement of people was being stopped and the people should notice that the vehicular traffic on the bridge would remain shut for the next 48 hours. People should cooperate with the district administration, he added.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited Godavari karakatta and flood rehabilitation centres set up at Sarapaka BPL School and at KGBV Nagineniprolu in Burgampad mandal and interacted with the evacuated people.

The minister asked the residents to evacuate immediately as the flood water gradually entered Burgampad village. All the facilities like good food, drinking water and electricity facilities were being provided at rehabilitation centres for a comfortable stay and people should not risk their lives, he suggested.

Ajay Kumar visited a medical camp arranged there and inquired about the details of the medicines. If any necessary medicines were needed, the District Health and Medical Officer should be informed immediately to procure the medicines.

In view of the rising flood in Godavari the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the minister Ajay Kumar to stay put at Bhadrachalam to monitor the arrangements and to evacuate the people from the flooded areas immediately.

The Collector noted that there was a possibility of 17,40,804 cusecs of water being released from the upper reaches of Godavari, hence people living in the low-lying areas should go to the rehabilitation centers. He advised people to postpone their trips to Bhadrachalam due to flooding.

Government Whip Rega Kantarao, ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and others accompanied the minister.

