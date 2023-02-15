Godavari Express derailment: Germany-based LHB coaches avert major mishap

Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: It was the use of German based and developed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) technology coaches that averted a major mishap in the Godavari Express derailment incident on Wednesday morning. The LHB technology being used by the Indian Railway had saved coaches carrying hundreds of passengers from colliding with each other or losing balance after derailment.

The coaches designed for an operating speed up to 160 kmph could go up to 200 kmph but have been tested up to 180 kmph. Their length and width have a higher passenger capacity, compared to conventional rakes.

“These coaches are considered to be anti-telescopic, which means they do not get smashed through a second coach or flip in case of a collision (primarily head-on). Each coach also has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system for efficient braking at higher speeds,” said a senior railway official adding that the six coaches in the Godavari Express which were derailed too were LHB coaches.

These coaches, mostly produced by Rail Coach Factory in Chennai are made of stainless steel and the interiors are of aluminium which makes them lighter compared to conventional rakes. The coaches with a life of about 35 years cost between Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore per coach, whereas the power car which houses a generator costs about Rs 3 crore.

Rescue teams reaches incident spot

Hyderabad: Within half-an-hour of the Godavari Express train derailment being reported, the rescue teams, Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Relief Van and senior railway officials reached the spot. The SCR officials said the MRV was rushed along with team of railway officials including medical staff for relief and restoration works. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain too reached the spot and monitored the relief and restoration works.

“The railway and medical staff checked the passengers for emergency medical and other requirements on board. After a thorough check up, it was found that no passengers were hurt,” said a senior official.

Passengers in derailed coaches were shifted to the unaffected coaches and the train left the spot at about 7.40 am and arrived at Secunderabad railway station around 8.40 am. “A dedicated helpline number was provided to communicate the information and additional medical teams were deployed at Secunderabad railway station,” the official said.

SCR cancels several trains

Hyderabad: In view of the Godavari Express derailment and disruption to the track, the SCR has either cancelled or diverted several trains.

Accordingly, when the last reports came in, nine train services were cancelled, 19 were partially cancelled, seven services rescheduled and six train services were diverted. Officials said a special refund counters have been setup at all major stations.

At the same time, restoration works was taken up on to restore the affected track at the earliest to normalise train movements.