Goenka hails TS and KTR, says companies getting bowled over by Telangana’s industry friendly policies

The whole industry outside Telangana regarded IT Minister KT Rama Rao “very high”, said Welspun World chairman BK Goenka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Welspun World chairman BK Goenka with IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s Sintex BAPL state of the art manufacturing facilty at Chandanvelly.

Hyderabad: Be it IT, pharma or any other industrial sector, companies are getting bowled over by Telangana’s industry friendly policies and support being extended to managements.

After the top leadership of French firm Monin and Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on Thursday it was Welspun World chairman BK Goenka’s turn.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s Sintex BAPL state of the art manufacturing facilty at Chandanvelly here, Goenka said the whole industry outside Telangana regarded IT Minister KT Rama Rao “very high”.

“I don’t know much about politics here but from the industry side, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is known more than any other Industry Minister in entire India,” Goenka said.

“We choose our confidence and trust in the industrial environment of Telangana and the credit goes to Rama Rao for the industrial development here,” he said.

Recalling his interaction with the Minister at Davos in 2018, the Welspun Group chairman said there were earlier plans to establish their flooring plant at Gujarat. However, after meeting Rama Rao, the management was convinced and the plant came to Telangana. And the rest is history, he said.

Goenka further said the Sintex plant was supposed to be established in Karnataka but today, it was in Telangana, thanks to Rama Rao and his support.

“In less than three years, the Minister visited us thrice and his presence motivates us a lot. This also reflects how committed you are for industrial growth in the State. He first visited during the inauguration of the flooring plant, the second was for the advanced textile unit and today for the foundation of Sintex,” Goenka said.

“The last time we had a meeting with the Minister, a promise was made to invest Rs 1,200 crore. We have already invested more than Rs.1200 crore in the last two and a half years. We now have plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in next three to four years in this region. This will create directly 20,000 jobs and indirectly 30,000 jobs,” Goenka said.

In the next five years, another Welspun City would be built at Chandanvelly. This would have the complete set-up of flooring, advanced textile and the complete plastic products, which would be used for building activities, he said.

Stating that the company had already employed 500 persons for the unit, he said within 100kms of radius here at Chandanvelly, the quality of colleges and education was good and there was a big potential of attracting fresh talent.

“This will be our biggest back office, as one is just 45 minutes from the airport and one hour away from the city. Chandanvelly will be the big thing in times to come and this can be a new suburb and industrial paradise. We see a potential of employing upto 50,000 persons in five to seven years,” he said, adding that all this was possible due to the environment created by the State government, which was always supportive.