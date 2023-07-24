Gourigundala waterfall attracts people

Located in a thick forest and surrounded by hillocks, the naturally developed Gourigundala waterfall is attracting huge crowds this monsoon season.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:04 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Gourigunda waterfalls photos

Peddapalli: Located in a thick forest and surrounded by hillocks, the naturally developed Gourigundala waterfall is attracting huge crowds this monsoon season.

Located three kilometres from Sabitham village and 10 km from the district headquarters on the Peddapalli-Manthani main road, the waterfall is receiving water following the continuous rainfall during the last few days. Knowing about the waterfall, people from surrounding areas have started visiting the spot to have the glimpse of the water rolling down from the row of Gattusingaram hills. Besides taking selfies standing in front of the waterfall, visitors are also enjoying themselves by taking baths under the water.

Besides the waterfall, there is a small Gouri Lingeshwara temple which has idols of goddesses Chandi, Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara. Local people believe that during their Vanavaasam, Lord Rama and Sita visited the spot. Though the waterfall has a long history, it came to limelight in recent years.

Since a huge number of people are visiting the spot, the State government has identified it as a tourist spot and decided to develop the site by spending Rs.3 crore. Besides laying a three km road from Sabhitham to the waterfall, basic facilities would also be developed. Since a youth died after falling from the top of the hills while taking a selfie a few years ago, officials have put up a warning board at the spot to avert such kind of incidents.

A visitor, Kodam Raju said that the waterfall was very pleasant and beautiful since it was located among the hillocks surrounded by thick forests.