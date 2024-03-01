Govt failing to protect farmers’ interests, says KTR

The BRS was inspecting the Medigadda and Annaram barrages to explain the importance of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project to the people, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 09:32 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking to the media before leaving for Medigadda on Friday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed the Congress government for failing to protect farmers’ interests in the State and for acting irresponsibly.

“This is our trip to enlighten the government on the hardships being faced by farmers in the current Yasangi crop season. The Congress government should explain its reasons for failing to take up rectification measures at Medigadda,” Rama Rao said here on Friday before leaving for Medigadda.

Former Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the government should immediately take up repair works and prove its commitment towards the farming community.

“It is not wise on the Congress government’s part to politicise the Medigadda issue at the cost of farmers interest,” Srinivas Reddy said.

The issue of Medigadda pillars sinking was being blown out of proportion to derive political mileage, he said.