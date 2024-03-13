Govt to reopen Nizam Sugar Factory: MLA

The factory would not be privatized under any circumstances, he said.

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Rural MLA R Bhupathi Reddy said the State government was determined to reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory and that steps would soon be taken in that direction.

The MLA, who visited the factory along with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Wednesday, said the government had constituted a sub-committee headed by Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to enable the restoration of Nizam Sugar Factories. The factory would not be privatized under any circumstances, he said.

He urged the farmers to cooperate with the government in reviving the factory. A comprehensive report incorporating the views of the farmers and the actual situation would be submitted to the government within a week’s time, the Collector said. “We have already discussed the issue of the factory’s revival with sugarcane farmers. We have also looked into the present situation of the factory and the steps to be taken to revive it,”he informed.

Once the largest sugar factory in Asia, the factory was shut in 2015.