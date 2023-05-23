‘Grit, hard work helped excel UPSC civil services exam’

Uma Harathi, daughter of Narayanpet SP, secures third rank in second attempt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Uma Harathi N, the daughter of Narayanpet district SP Venkateshwarlu, who secured third rank.

Hyderabad: Grit, determination, perseverance and hard work have worked well for N Uma Harathi of Suryapet district, who bagged third rank in the Civil Services Examination 2022 results that were declared by the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Stating that it was her fifth attempt, Harathi, daughter of Narayanpet Superintendent of Police, N Venkateshwarlu, said she expected a rank in the list but not third rank. She said the Civil Services Examination process needs emotional and family support, which she received from her parents.

“After completing BTech Civil Engineering from IIT-Hyderabad I did not work and always wanted to study for the Civil Services Examination, which my parents supported. I have seen a lot of failures in life but I continued my preparation,” she said, adding that she is interested in education and women development areas. Meanwhile, the topper in the examination, Ishita Kishore, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and native of Bihar, has Hyderabadi connection. “I have connect with Hyderabad. In fact, I was born there in the city, in Begumpet,” an elated Ishita told Telangana Today over the phone. She has chosen IAS as her first preference in the cadre. Drawing inspiration from her father, an Indian Air Force Officer, and mother, a retired teacher, she was driven by a passion to serve the society. Though Ishita could not clear the preliminary examinations in first two attempts, she came back strong and bagged first place in her third attempt. An Osmania University student and resident of Hyderabad, Nidhi Pai who selected Anthropology as an optional in the examination has bagged 110th rank.

Born in Warangal and raised in Hyderabad, Utkarsh Kumar secured 78th rank. An IIT-Kharagpur graduate and techie by profession, Utkarsh cracked his childhood dream of Civil Services in his last attempt.

“In the first attempt I was under the reserve list and armed reserve services headquarter under the Ministry of Defence was allotted. I clearly communicated about the main goal to the company in which I work. The managers have been really supportive and in fact they gave me work from home,” Utkarsh shared.

“A balanced result with candidates from different backgrounds and optionals qualifying in the list. The result is an outcome of many factors and students from Telugu speaking States can expect better in the years to come. Around 15 candidates have qualified from Brain Tree,” said Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree Hyderabad.