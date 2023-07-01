Group-IV exam conducted peacefully in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Karimnagar: The TSPSC Group-4 examination was completed peacefully in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday. Candidates who reached the examination centres after 9.45 am for paper-I and 2.15 pm for paper-II were not allowed to write exam.

A woman candidate faced trouble at a centre in Vemulawada as the staff initially refused to allow her into the centre as different surnames were printed on hall ticket and Aadhar card. Later, the staff allowed her to write the exam after getting clarification from higher officials.

Out of 54,019 candidates, 43,374 (80.28%) aspirants attended paper-I while 43176 (79.93%) candidates appeared for paper-II in Karimnagar. In Jagtial, 18,278 (83%) and 18,213 (83%) aspirants attended paper-I and paper-II examination respectively. A total of 21,937 candidates applied for Group-IV in the district. While 11,846 (84.55%) candidates appeared for paper-I, 11,803 (84.24%) aspirants wrote paper-II in Rajanna-Sircilla district. 14,011 candidates applied for the exam.

In Peddapalli, 14,378 (80.2%) and 14,327 (79.92%) candidates attended paper-I and paper-II respectively. A total of 17,927 aspirants applied for the exam in the district.

