Gruha Lakshmi scheme is a boon to the poor: Minister Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over Gruha Lakshmi sanction orders to beneficiaries in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Gruha Lakshmi scheme introduced by the Telangana government was a boon for the poor who dream of constructing a house of their own, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister distributed sanction orders to Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs.2.10 crore several municipal divisions and spoke at an Athmeeya Sammelanam at MSR Hills of 21st division here on Thursday.

Ajay Kumar noted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aims to increase wealth in Telangana and distribute it to the poor. The BRS government was a government of deeds and emerged as a model to many States in the country for development and welfare.

In the past, only 25,000 people were given pensions in Khammam city, but now the government was providing Aasara pensions to 78,000 persons every month. CC roads and drains were constructed in every residential area in the city and every household supplied drinking water.

The development was not due to people’s taxes which was only Rs. 25 crore. But the rapid witnessed in Khammam was possible because of the additional funds received from the government with the cooperation of Chief Minister and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he said.

The minister noted that he feels lucky to serve as Khammam MLA and the city has all the basic facilities on par with Hyderabad. Facilities like CC roads, drains, electricity, drinking water and street lights have been provided to newly developed colonies.

Ajay Kumar commended the cooperation extended by the corporators and elected representatives as well as the government officials. If the development has to be continued in future it is essential to elect the BRS government again, he said.