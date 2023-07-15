Gulf analysts want survey on Gulf migration

Experts working on Gulf migrations said a scientific and comprehensive survey on Gulf migration was the need of the hour.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 03:53 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Analyst on Gulf migration, Bheem Reddy Mandha, in a statement here said the government has started a survey on Gulf migrations in Balkonda assembly constituency on Thursday. Village Panchayat Secretaries and Anganwadi workers were recording the details of those who have migrated to the Gulf and other countries. Name, country, profession, mobile number, WhatsApp numbers of migrant labourers were being collected, he informed.

In the comprehensive family survey conducted by the Telangana government on August 19, 2014, there was a question ‘Anybody Working Abroad’ in section-C, Column No.17. But, due to lack of awareness, this matter was not recorded properly. The survey did not reveal the number of Telangana expatriates, he said.

Both the central and state governments should jointly conduct a scientific and comprehensive survey on Gulf migration. Appropriate plans should be made for the welfare of Gulf workers with the survey information, he said.

Recent estimates indicate that 32 Assembly constituencies in Telangana are having considerable Gulf migration. Nirmal, Mudhol, Khanapur, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Choppadandi, Balkonda, Armoor, Koratla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad Rural have a high incidence of Gulf migrations.

Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Manakondur, Nizamabad Urban, Bodhan, Peddapalli, Devarakadra, Makthal, Medak, Siddipet, Dubbaka, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Bhongir, and Pargi have moderate incidence of Gulf migration.