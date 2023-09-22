GVL meets Steel Secretary on Vizag steel issues

The MP was accompanied by Steel Execuives Association (SEA) members from RINL.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

The MP was accompanied by Steel Execuives Association (SEA) members from RINL.

New Delhi: In a meeting with the Secretary of the union Ministry of Steel, Nagendranath Sinha, on Friday the BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao raised several issues concerning RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The MP was accompanied by Steel Execuives Association (SEA) members from RINL.

In the meeting, GVL Narasimha Rao highlighted the issue of promotion of RINL executives pending since 2019 due to delay in the finalization of the promotion policy by the RINL Board.

Last week, in Visakhapatnam, the MP met RINL executives including many of its young engineers who joined RINL with big hopes and aspirations around 2012 from premier engineering colleges. He informed the Steel Secretary that time bound promotions were not being given from 2021 onwards to these young engineers, which affected their morale.

GVL also raised the issue of supply of iron ore from Bacheli and Kirandul iron ore mines of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Chhattisgarh and discussed the poor financial condition of RINL and ways to improve its financials in the interest of its employees and the larger public interest.