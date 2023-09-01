Habitual offender arrested, Rs 18 lakh property recovered

242 grams of gold jewellery and 5.5 kg silver articles were seized from the accused who was accustomed to living a lavish life and was committing thefts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

CP Vishnu S Warrier inspects stolen property recovered by police in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Police have arrested a habitual offender and recovered stolen property worth Rs 18 lakh from him here on Friday. Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier informed that the offender, Avula Kiran Kumar alias Rahul of YSR Colony, Gannavaram mandal in Andhra Pradesh was arrested by CCS and the Khammam three-town police.

The accused was caught during vehicle checking at Prakash Nagar bridge as he was found to be suspicious and taken into custody. He was involved in burglary cases under Khammam three-town police station limits and in Rajahmundry, Nellore, Kadapa and Nandyal in AP.

242 grams of gold jewellery and 5.5 kg silver articles were seized from the accused who was accustomed to living a lavish life and was committing thefts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the intention of earning money, the CP said.

Warrier appreciated CCS ACP, T Ravi, Khammam town ACP, SV Harikrishna, CCS CIs B Balaji and B Balakrishna, Khammam three town SHO, B Satyanarayana and police personnel for nabbing the accused.

