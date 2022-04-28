Haleem ordered 33 times more, 8 lakh Chicken Biryanis ordered during Ramzan in Hyderabad

Published Date - 01:06 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Even though Hyderabad is known for its Biryani, the festival of Ramzan is when Haleem seems to make a special place in people’s stomach. As per the order analysis by Swiggy, Hyderabadis ordered haleem nearly 33 times more this year as compared to last year during the month of Ramzan.

However, Chicken Biryani was still at the centre of the food revelry with more than eight lakh biryanis ordered in Hyderabad in the first 20 days of Ramzan alone. Analysis of the orders placed on Swiggy in Hyderabad between April 2-22 for Ramzan this year, show that traditional favourites like Chicken Biryani, Haleem, Niharis, Samosas, Rabdi, Malpua, and others continue to top the popularity charts.

Breaking their fast with Haleem — Swiggy witnessed a spike in the orders for Haleems and Niharis during Ramzan as compared to previous months with Haleem being ordered nearly 33 times more this year as compared to last year during the month of Ramzan. Some of the popular Haleem types ordered this year were Mutton Haleem, Special Haleem and Chicken Haleem/Murgh Haleem. Nihari too was ordered almost 30 times more this Ramzan as compared to last year.

“Comfort foods found a place among Ramzan dinner favorites and other than Chicken Biryani and Haleem, orders placed during Iftar (between 5-7 PM) included dishes such as Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken 65, and Masala Dosa. The most popular Iftar snacks included Samosa, Bhajiya, Rabdi, Firni, Malpua, and dishes made from dates. There were about 4.5 lakh orders in the city for such dishes between 5-7 PM,” a press release said.

· Hyderabad’s Iftar favourite was Mutton Haleem

· 4.5 lakh orders of Iftar snacks

· City beat the heat with Tender Coconut Ice Creams – which was a clear favourite

· Favourite desserts were Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, and Double Ka Meetha

· Around 17,000 idlis too were ordered in Hyderabad during Iftar

