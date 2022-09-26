Hanamkonda: Ancient sculptures lie in neglect

Published Date - 12:47 AM, Mon - 26 September 22

Noted archaeologist E Sivanagireddy at Peddapur village of Atmakur mandal in Hanamkonda district.

Hanamkonda: Sculptures of historical importance are crying for attention at Peddapur village of Atmakuru mandal in the district.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ noted archaeologist and CEO Pleach India Foundation, E Sivanagireddy said he visited the place on Sunday following information provided by Dr R Ganapati, a local historian, and sensitized the locals on the archaeological significance of the sculptures of a Shivalinga, Nandi, Mother Goddess (squatting Lanka Gouri), Surya, Bhairava and Saptamatrukas datable to the period between the 9th and 13th centuries CE.

“I have also requested them not to paint the sculptures with chemical colours that erase the antique look and disfigure the original shape,” he said, adding that he had also noticed rock-cut steps leading to the hilltop where a temple of the Rashtrakuta period subsequently added with a Rangamandapa during the Kakatiya times stands, and traces of a brick temple of the Kakatiya period.

Interestingly, Dr Reddy said the inscription in 11th-12th centuries CE script engraved on a pillar of the ‘arthamandapa’, records the donation of both wet and dry lands irrigated by Damara Cheruvu to Lord Shiva, whom the local people called Ramappa, and the temple as Ramappa temple of Palampet village of Mulugu district, making it the second temple, in the region to be called so, besides the famous Ramappa Temple that recently got the UNESCO tag.

Pointing out that the local tank was also called Ramappa tank, Dr Reddy said that based on the sculptures, the inscription and the two styles of architecture, it could be confirmed that the name Ramappa was prevalent much before the famous Ramappa temple that was said to be named after its sculptor was built.

S Kamala Rajeswar Rao, sarpanch, and Yadandla Seenu, president of the Atmakur Mandal Youth Association, along with a good number of villagers attended the programme and assured to safeguard the Rashtrakuta sculptures.