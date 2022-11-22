Sports, cultural events play vital role in shaping personality of students: Warangal CP

Skill Stork International School, Bheemaram, conducted the sports festival called “Udaan- 22” on its sprawling campus here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hanamkonda: Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Tarun Joshi said that the sports and cultural activities would play a vital role in shaping the right personality of the younger minds, and appreciated the management of the Skill Stork International School for giving priority to sports as well as cultural programmes as a part of the co-curricular activities.

Skill Stork International School, Bheemaram, conducted the sports festival called “Udaan- 22” on its sprawling campus here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students and parents at the event, the CP said that the school had earned a good name in a short span of time. “If the strength is any indication, I can say that many parents had chosen this school as the best destination for their wards,” he said, and Director of Skill Stork International School, Errabelli Anoop. He appreciated the management for providing international level education in Hanamkonda, and stressed on developing multiple skills among the students.

On this occasion, SVS Institutions co-founder Dr Errabelli Suvarna said that the school was giving priority to the sports and cultural events. Founders of SVS Institutions Dr Errabelli Thirmal Rao explained the objectives of establishing Skill Stork International School, and stressed on the need to participate in the sports.

School Director Anoop said that in they had set up the school on a spacious ten acres of land with two international educational plans (IB-International Baccalaureate & Cambridge).

“ Skill Stork International School is the only educational institution that follows three educational plans including national CBSE,” he said, adding that they were providing value-based education while adding modernity without compromising on high standards. Principals Ujwala Pawar, Sonal Nichat and others were present.