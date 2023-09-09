Poet Jayaraj receives Kaloji Narayana Rao Award

The award was presented to the poet on the 109th birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash presented the prestigious Kaloji Narayana Rao literary award 2023 to poet and singer Jayaraj at Ravindra Bharathi here on Saturday.

The award was presented to the poet on the 109th birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao. In addition to the award, a memento and cash award of Rs.1,00,116 was also presented to the Jayaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the services of Jayaraj to literature and wished that he scale many more heights in his career.

