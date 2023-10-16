Hanamkonda: Police arrest two with 300 kg ganja worth Rs 75 lakh

The police said that the arrested gang members bought the ganja from the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and were transporting it to Maharashtra by placing the ganja packets (150) like shells on the roof of the vehicle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hanamkonda: Police have arrested two members of a five-member gang involved in the smuggling of dry ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra, and recovered 300 kg of ganja worth Rs 75 lakh from them here on Monday, said Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha.

The arrested gang members were identified as Koli Raja Verma (23) of Khargaon, Madhya Pradesh, and Partil Namdev (51) of Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Three other gang members, Rahul Sabule, Shubham Gothiram Sabule, and Seshukumar, are absconding.

The police said that the arrested gang members bought the ganja from the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and were transporting it to Maharashtra by placing the ganja packets (150) like shells on the roof of the vehicle. They had covered the ganja packets with a tarpaulin cover to avoid detection.

The police intercepted the vehicle at the Penchikilapet crossroad of Elkaturthy Mandal and recovered the ganja. The police are investigating the case and are looking for the absconding gang members.

