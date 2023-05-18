| Hanamkonda Students Urged To Be Consciousness Of Environment Protection

Five-day special summer camp “Srujanostavam” was held in New Shayampet by the Jana Vignana Vedika, Hanamkonda

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Students learn maths concepts at JVV summer camp in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: Former District Forest Officer K Purushottam has urged students to be consciousness of environment protection.

Addressing the inaugural programme of a five-day special summer camp “Srujanostavam” held in New Shayampet by the Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) here on Thursday, he expressed his willingness to collaborate with young minds in safeguarding the environment.

Joining him in the programme were Parikipandla Venu, General Secretary of JVV Hanamkonda, and former professor of NITW K Lakshmareddy. The programme offers students the opportunity to explore various scientific subjects and develop a genuine passion for science.

National Awardee Bandari Ramesh captivated the students with his explanations of mathematical concepts and engaging puzzles.

JVV members V Srinivas, T Muralimohan, Mahesh, and about a dozen students attended the programme.

