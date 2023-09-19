Harish Rao assures help to orphan girl who secured MBBS admission

Updated On - 09:06 AM, Tue - 19 September 23

Sangareddy: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has assured to support the education of orphan girl Neerudi Vijayalakshmi, who had secured an MBBS seat in the Government Medical College in Mahabubabad.

Following a news article published in Telangana Today recently, the Minister invited Vijayalakshmi to his home on Monday. He congratulated Vijayalakshmi for her achievement overcoming all the challenges in her life. Assuring to extend financial support to complete her education, Rao asked her to contact him whenever she needs any help.

Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Akula Lingapur in Narayankhed mandal, had lost both her parents when she was just 5 years old. But, her grandparents took care of her and her two siblings. When she decided to prepare for NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test), philanthropists such as Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) came forward to support her. Even though she had failed to crack NEET on the first attempt in 2022, the gritty Vijalakshmi prepared for another year and realised her dream in 2023.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Vijalakshmi said that she could realise her dream because the government had set up 16 new medical colleges. The Government Medical College Mahabubabad was set up in 2022.

