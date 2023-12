Harish Rao Creates History For BRS Party And Telangana Politics | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Harish Rao, who won with a thumping majority of 83,025 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Pujala Harikrishna, however, had to end up with a lesser majority than the previous three assembly elections. He has now become the only leader to win seven times as a BRS candidate since his first victory in 2004.