Harish reminds CM that nursing recruitment was initiated by BRS

Even the nurses who got the orders were very much aware of the fact. Calling it much ado about nothing by the Congress government, he said the Chief Minister was trying to project it as an achievement of the new government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the yawning gap in between the Congress government’s promises and fulfillment and for claiming credit for the recruitment of nursing officers, former Health Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that Revanth Reddy should not forget that the appointment orders he was distributing to the newly recruited nurses owed to the notification issued during the BRS regime.

He wanted the Chief Minister to clarify whether the appointment letters were being issued by completing the recruitment process of the nurses within the 50 days of the Congress party coming to power.

“What we find fault with was only the attitude of the Chief Minister. We are neither pained nor jealous about it,” he said.

The Chief Minister had left all those hopeful of Group 1 notifications on February 1 totally disappointed. He was deliberately silent about it in his address, Harish Rao said.

“When we call spade a spade, the Chief Minister could see only a curse in it. He has proved once again that all his election promises were empty promises. The job calendar given by the Congress has become one more addition to the long list of unfulfilled assurances such as waiver of loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers, hike in Rythu Bandhu assistance, provision of LPG cylinders at Rs.500, Rs.4000 unemployment allowance and Rs.2500 assistance under the Maha Lakshmi scheme,” he said.

“Where does the Congress get the right to talk about jobs and employment?” he asked, recalling that that the Congress government could give hardly 10,000 jobs to the unemployed in the Telangana region from 2004 to 2014.

The BRS government could create a history by providing 1.65 lakh jobs in nine and a half years. The recruitment process was in different stages of progress for another 40,000 jobs.

“We will welcome it if the Congress government can fulfil its promise of 2 lakh jobs in one year. At least the party high command should ensure that good sense prevails on the Chief Minister on this count,” he said.