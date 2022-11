Harvestor driver electrocuted in Siddipet

Representational Image

Siddipet: The driver of a harvesting machine was electrocuted while he was engaged in harvesting paddy in an agriculture field in Mirudoddi Mandal headquarters on Tuesday.

P Suman (22) from the same village was sitting atop the harvester, which accidentally came in touch with live electric wires leading to his electrocution.

The Bhumpally Police have registered a case.