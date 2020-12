HCA league: Praneeth slams big century

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: G Praneet Kumar slammed 188 in Income Tax’s big score of 461 for 9 in 87 overs against Jai Hanuman on the first day of the three-day Group A A-1 league match on Tuesday

Brief scores:

Group-A: BDL 138/9 in 41.4 overs (Hima Teja 58 no, Vidyanand Reddy 6/23) vs Deccan Chronicle 136/1 in 25 overs (Yash Kapadia 43 batting, A Varun Goud 89 batting); Central Excise 285 in 73 overs (PS Chaitanya Reddy 60, TP Anirudh 71, Tarun Rajan 64 no) vs SBI 82/2 in 16 overs (Daniel Manohar 38 batting); Income Tax 461/9 in 87 overs (P Akshath Reddy 89, Shiv C Singh 39, G Praneet Kumar 188, Habeeb Ahmed 78) vs Jai Hanuman

Group-B: Concorde CC 239 in 64.3 overs (M Pratyush 119), Md Asaduddin 38, Sahendra Mallu 33, Shashank 5/45) vs Cambridge XI 86/2 in 16 overs (Rishikesh 66 batting); MP Colts 288 in 79.2 overs (G Sireesh Goud 71, Ashesh Singh 55, Lalith Reddy 3/30) vs Combined District 23/4 in 7 overs (Praneeth Raj 3/10); Enconse 221 in 66.2 overs (V Sahasra 65, Md Abdullah 45, Neel Chakravarthy 3/38, Vishal Singh 3/57) vs Zinda CC 59/1 in 13 overs; AOC 367/9 in 90 overs (Nakul Varma 154, Amit Pachera 90, Sachin Shinde 39) vs Gemini Friends;

Group-C: Jai Bhagwathi CC 182 in 55 overs (A Yuvaraju 61, Aamir Ali 4/70) vs Apex CC 116/0 in 27 overs (Anirudh Yadav 58 batting, Ranjith 49 batting); Mahmood CC 120 in 43.3 overs (Ranjit Kumar 37, Vidath 5/42, Pabba Nilesh 4/40) vs Balaaji CC 147/1 in 35 overs (Paras 56, Siddharth Naidu 52 no); Charminar CC 237 in 52.1 overs (Rakesh Naik 115 no, Ali Diamond 36, Prashanth Raj 5/61) vs Rohit XI 135/4 in 26 overs (Shahnawaz Khan 43, Aliga Vinay 33, N Nitin Sai Yadav 31 batting);

Secbad Nawabs 401/9 in 90 overs (Takshith Rao 54, Aakash Chaaata 61, Shashi Shekar 40, Ranganath BK 51, Srinivas Yadav 96, Govind Kaustub 43, Vijayendra Singh 3 for 71) vs Gouds XI; Sportive CC 365/8 in 90 overs (Shaik Sameer 163, Rachnesh Dubey 30, Chandra Shekar 33, Aryan Cariappa 32, Siddharth 3/100) vs Sri Chakra

