Heavy inflows prompt Hyderabad reservoirs to lift gates for water release

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Two gates each were lifted at Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar on Thursday afternoon in view of the continuing inflows into the city reservoirs.

Due to the incessant rains, both the reservoirs have been receiving heavy inflows from the catchment areas for the last couple of days.

The inflows at Himayath Sagar had been around 2,000 cusecs and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has been releasing 1,350 cusecs downstream by lifting two gates for 2 feet.

However, with the heavy inflows showing no respite, the authorities on Thursday took the decision to lift two more gates around 4.30 pm. With this, around 2,750 cusecs of water was being released downstream through four gates.

Similar have been inflows at the Osman Sagar where two gates were already raised. Today around 3 pm, two more gates were lifted and from the nearly 2,00 cusec inflow, around 852 cusec water was being released in Musi downstream.

The HMWSSB officials said that together, the two reservoirs were receiving inflows of 4,200 cusec while 3,602 cusec of flood water was being released downstream Musi. The HMWSSB MD, Dana Kishore instructed the officials to stay alert and monitor the situation.